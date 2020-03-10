Nancy K. Gill
Nancy K. Gill, 60, a resident of Keene and formerly of California, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She passed unexpectedly following a brief illness.
Nancy was born in Garden Grove, Calif., the daughter of the late Donna (Marsh) Gill and Willard Gill, on Nov. 29, 1959. She graduated from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, Calif., with the class of 1979.
Nancy worked in production at People’s Linen and had been there since 2007. She was also a flagger at the Winchester Speed Park for the last eight years.
She enjoyed playing video games, doing puzzles and motor cross racing. She loved cats and dogs, especially her dog, Muffin, and her cats, Penelope and Micky.
Nancy is survived by her siblings: Linda Clark and her husband, Dan, of Silver Lake, Ind.; and William Gill of Ontario, Calif.; and her nephew, Dennis Mapes, of Swanzey. In addition, she leaves behind her nieces, Serenity, Brittney and Hannah.
In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at a later date. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03469 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
