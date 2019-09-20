Nancy J. Coutts
Nancy Jane Coutts, 75, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
She was born in Keene on Sept. 22, 1943, the daughter of Dutton and Helen (Hackler) Coutts. She grew up in Marlborough and was a 1961 graduate of Marlborough High School.
Nancy earned a Bachelor of Education degree from Keene State College and a master’s degree in dramatics at the University of Connecticut. Nancy was active in many local theater groups and received numerous awards for her performances.
Nancy worked as a teacher at the Auburn Village School and was a professor of speech communication and acting director at Keene State College. She was also very active in the Agape Christian Fellowship in Brattleboro.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Libby; her brother William Coutts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dennis Coutts.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
