Following a prolonged illness, Nancy Ireland Sholl died peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 96 at the RiverMead Retirement Community in Peterborough.
Born in Newark, N.J., she spent her youth in Chatham, N.J., where she graduated from high school. In 1945 she received her BA degree from Bucknell University. Nancy married classmate Cal Sholl, a marriage that lasted over 75 years. Her first job was as Youth Director at the YWCA International Center in New York City.
First and foremost, Nancy was a beloved homemaker — but not a homebody. She was an active community and church volunteer. She served as vice chairman of the Burbank Hospital Guild in Fitchburg, Mass.; as a Girl Scout Troop leader; chairman of the Lunenburg Conservation Commission; an elected member and chairman of the Lunenburg Planning Board; chairman, co-founder and operator of a fine crafts gift shop; and president of the Monomonac Lake Property Owner’s Association. She loved family gatherings, knitting and baking. Apart from being an avid conservationist, she loved the natural world which led her to study geology and beekeeping.
Nancy was a dedicated homemaker and raised four children. Her oldest son, Larry, died of cancer. Her surviving son, John, lives in Norwood, N.Y.; her daughter, Wendy, is in Ithaca, N.Y.; and her daughter, Christine, is in Stow, Mass. Nancy enjoyed a growing family that includes: daughters-in-law Karen Klute Sholl and Linda Hernandez Sholl; sons-in-law Chip Aquadro and Brian Morrison; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Nancy’s focus was on her family. Wherever a job or an interest took the family, she made it a home.
A gathering celebrating Nancy’s life will be held during the upcoming summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Monadnock Conservancy, P.O. Box 337, Keene NH 03431-0337; or to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar St., Americus GA 31709-3543.
