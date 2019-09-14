Nancy H. Johnston
Nancy Helen Johnston of Spofford passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after fighting a four-year battle with cancer.
She was born June 16, 1955, to Marjorie and Walter Lynn and grew up in Essex, Conn., and though she lived in New Hampshire for many years, was a lifelong member of the Essex Baptist Church.
She attended Valley Regional High School where she met her husband of 36 years, Richard Johnston.
She moved to Spofford in 1989 and due to her passion for and extensive knowledge of antiquity, began working as manager of Frederick M. MacPhail’s Antique Auction Gallery in West Swanzey and retired from there in 2005.
In addition to collecting antiques, Nancy enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family drinking coffee and watching television. She also enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles with her husband. She was an avid fan of classic cars (she once owned a Model T) and sports cars, particularly Corvettes.
She loved to drive. Nancy also enjoyed Christmas and would fill each room of her home with unique antique decorations in celebration of the holiday. Nancy was very sentimental, she held as much regard for mementos given to her by her loved ones and photos of her family as she did the antiques and other valuables that she collected.
Nancy was known for her dry and sarcastic humor, her wit and her intellect. She loved to tell stories of particularly charismatic people she’d met throughout her years as a picker and antiques dealer. Nancy was also known for her gratitude, independence, strength and work ethic, which she was sure to instill in her children. Nancy’s most important qualities of all were her loyalty and devotion to her family, she was very proud of her heritage and everything she did was for the sake of her family.
Nancy leaves behind her husband, Richard Johnston of Spofford; her daughter, Sarah Johnston of Winchester; her son, Andy Johnston of Brattleboro; her daughter, Jane Johnston of Keene; her brother, Thomas Lynn of Haddam, Conn.; and many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Marjorie Lynn; and her brother, David Lynn.
Visitation was held at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main St., in Centerbrook, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. A graveside service followed in the Riverview Cemetery, North Main St., in Essex, Conn.
To share a memory of Nancy or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
