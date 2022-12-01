Nancy Elizabeth (Chickering) Cherrier, formerly of Bradford, Vt., died peacefully Nov. 27, 2022, at her residence in Simpsonville, S.C.
She was born May 5, 1937, in Nashua, the daughter of Richard Goodell Chickering and Mary Virginia (Flather) Chickering. She grew up on her parents’ farm in West Chesterfield and graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1955.
In 1958 she received her RN from Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover. She later received a bachelor of science in psychology and sociology from New England College and her BSN from Colby Sawyer College. She was employed by what is now Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon from her graduation from nursing school until her early retirement in 1993. She continued to work part-time for the hospital until 1999.
She enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and the outdoors. Nancy was very knowledgeable in her family’s history and enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends. She enjoyed square dancing and volunteering at the Orange East Senior Center in Bradford, Vt., where she led senior strength training for 20 years.
She is survived by her two sons: David L. Cherrier and his wife, Valerie, of Fountain Inn, S.C.; and Dale A. Cherrier of Greenville, N.C.; six grandchildren: Heather, Taylor, Casey, Akayla, Lauren and Ryan; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services. A small family gathering at the West Chesterfield Cemetery will be planned for the spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s honor to The Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield NH 03748.