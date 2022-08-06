Nancy Edith Baldvins

Nancy Edith (Low) Baldvins passed peacefully on June 25, 2022, aged 90.
She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Bowman, and her brother, Melvin Low.
She was the beloved mother of Jon Eric Baldvins (Norma Surprenant), Lynn Ann Baldvins (Bill Donaho), David Low Baldvins and Jeffrey Scott Baldvinsson (Matthys van Schaik). Nancy is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole Baldvins Byl, Jennifer Baldvins, Sara Baldvins and Joshua Baldvins. She was delighted for the time spent with her great-grandson, Camden Byl.
Nancy was born in Waltham, Mass., and raised in Lexington, Mass. She earned her bachelor of arts in English from the University of New Hampshire and was well-known in Keene, serving many years as the reference librarian at Keene Public Library.
Nancy, although known to be thrifty, was also marked by generosity. Many are familiar with her signature baked goods. Nancy never turned down requests to contribute cakes and cookies. In her memory, Nancy would ask that we all “pay it forward” and share your kindness with others.
Following her wishes, Nancy was cremated and no service is planned. Family will host friends and family on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at her home. For further information, please contact her son, Jon (jonbaldvins@gmail.com).