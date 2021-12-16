Nancy E. Smith, 73, of New Ipswich, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Dec. 4, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1948, in Newton, Mass., to Coburn and the late Sarah Ellingwood. She grew up in Wayland, Mass. After school, Nancy became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She spent many years with Birchwood Rehab Clinic in Fitchburg, Mass. She spent most of her nursing career caring for the elderly and she was really dedicated to those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Nancy made a huge impact on her patients and their families.
Her tremendous love for her family and her ability to always put others’ needs before her own will be greatly missed. She found great pride and much joy in her grandchildren. After retirement she found tremendous joy in spending her summers in Bailey Island, Maine, and her winters in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wherever Nancy would go, she was sure to take her kind heart and sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Ellingwood. Nancy is survived by the love of her life for 33 years, Roger Toothaker; her father, Coburn Ellingwood; her sons: Brian Smith (Desire Wilson) of Gilbert, Ariz., and Barry (Jennifer) Smith of Westminster, Mass.; her stepsons: Jeff (Donna) Toothaker of Ashburnham, Mass., and Jason Toothaker (Teresa Graham) of Winchendon, Mass.; her brother, Coburn Ellingwood II (Pam), of Vergennes, Vt.; her grandchildren: Jackson, Brady, Keller, Delaney, Paige, Dylan and Miranda; and her nephew, Coburn III.
A celebration of life will be held in Bailey Island, Maine, at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to The Gardner Animal Shelter, 899 W. Broadway, Gardner MA 01440; or Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/.
