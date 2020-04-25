Nancy E. Griswold
Nancy E. (Belden) Griswold, 83, a lifelong resident of Keene, died unexpectedly on April 10, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Nancy was born the daughter of the late Elsie (Stewart) and Merritt Belden on Oct. 16, 1936, in Lebanon. She attended local schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1954.
On Nov. 17, 1954, she exchanged vows with Weston F. Griswold. They were married in a simple ceremony with close friends and family present. Their first home was in Bermuda, where they lived for three years.
Nancy was employed at Keene State College as a secretary in the Continuing Education Department, retiring in 1999. She had previously been employed at Yankee Lanes, where she coordinated youth bowling leagues. An avid bowler herself, she competed in state and national tournaments.
Nancy was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Keene for many years. She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, bowling, knitting and took great pride in her home. Her favorite trips were traveling to Bermuda with her sister-in-law, Tammy, to connect with old friends. Nancy was a collector of all things, but especially treasured the friends she gathered along the way.
She is survived by her husband, Weston F. Griswold, of Keene; her three children: Timothy M. Griswold and his wife, Denise, of Phoenix; Dawn M. Griswold and her husband, Scott, of Southaven, Miss.; and Scott W. Griswold of Keene; her siblings: James Belden and his wife, Nancie, of Keene; Martha Silk and her husband, Robert, of Keene; and Brenda Wirein and her husband, Donald, of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren: Jack Staples of Southaven, Miss.; Owen Staples of Southaven, Miss.; and Ryan Griswold of Phoenix. In addition, she is survived by an aunt, Mary Munn, of Lebanon; a sister-in-law, Tomasa Lafreniere, of Keene; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Carol L. (Griswold) Bone, of Rockford, Ill.
In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service is planned for a later date and will be announced on the funeral home website and in The Keene Sentinel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Nancy E. Griswold to the First Baptist Church, 97 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene. NH. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
