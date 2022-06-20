Nancy E. (Belden) Griswold, 83, a lifelong resident of Keene, died unexpectedly on April 10, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Nancy was born the daughter of the late Elsie (Stewart) and Merritt Belden on Oct. 16, 1936, in Lebanon. She attended local schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1954.
On Nov. 17, 1954, she exchanged vows with Weston F. Griswold.
She is survived by her husband, Weston F. Griswold, of Keene; three children: Timothy M. Griswold and his wife, Denise, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Dawn M. Griswold and her husband, Scott, of Southaven, Miss.; and Scott W. Griswold of Keene; her siblings: James Belden and his wife, Nancie, of Keene; Martha Silk and her husband, Robert, of Keene; and Brenda Wirein and her husband, Donald, of Pittsburgh; and three grandchildren: Jack Staples of Southaven, Miss., Owen Staples of Southaven, Miss., and Ryan Griswold of Phoenix, Ariz. In addition, she is survived by an aunt, Mary Munn, of Lebanon; her sister-in-law, Tomasa Lafreniere, of Keene; and many nieces, nephews, cousins extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Carol L. (Griswold) Bone, of Rockford, Ill.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Nancy E. Griswold to: the First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.