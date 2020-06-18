Nancy E. Gagne
Nancy E. (Badger) Gagne, 69, formerly of Swanzey, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Nancy was born in Waltham, Mass., the daughter of Walter and Muriel (Quigley) Badger. She leaves behind Douglas, her husband of 47 years; two sons: Matthew and his wife, Elida, of Merrimack; and Marshall and his wife, Margaret, of Strafford; as well as five grandchildren: Chase and Cole, of Merrimack; and Thomas, Simon and Clare, of Strafford. In addition, she leaves her brother, Stephen, and his wife, Marilyn; along with many nieces and a nephew. She also leaves her two close friends, Kathy Pace and Susan Armstrong.
Nancy spent her life teaching in the Swanzey elementary school system, where she touched the lives of many young children.
Nancy will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting, shopping, walking and being with family and friends.
At this time there are no planned services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in memory of Nancy Gagne, at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284 (www.dana-faber.org/gift).
