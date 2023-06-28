Nancy Ann Wright

Nancy Ann (LaClair) Wright, of Chesterfield, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by close family and friends. She was 82.
Her parents, George and Thelma (Smith) LaClair, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 22, 1940. Nancy worked for many years as a bookbinder with The Book Press in Brattleboro.
She loved working in her yard and spent days from morning until night outside. She also enjoyed travelling with family and friends. One of her favorite things to do was go for drives in her Thunderbird convertible as it made her feel young again.
She was a caregiver and spent many years caring for her mother, Thelma, her brother, Richard, and her stepfather, James Humphrey.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: David Wright and his wife, Jill, of Swanzey; Sandra Cormier and her husband, Bill, of Spofford; and Barbara Spivey and her husband, Jody, of Hillsborough; her seven grandchildren: David, Brad, Jessica, Jamie, Billy, Sheena and Justin; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lewis LaClair, and his wife, Diane, of Guilford, Vt.; her sisters: Gloria Paige of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and Shirley Miller and her husband, Roger, of Ozark, Ala.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her parents, George LaClair and Thelma Humphrey; stepfather, James Humphrey; two brothers, George “Sonny” LaClair and Richard LaClair; and three sisters, Opal Belvielle, Joanne Maine and Phyllis Howe, predeceased her.
Services and burial in the Village Cemetery in Spofford will be held privately by the family.
