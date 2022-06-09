Nancy Ann Croteau

Nancy Ann (Willson) Croteau, a resident of Winchester, and previously a longtime resident of Keene, died peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on May 31, 2022. She was 82 years old.
Rupert and Marion (Davis) Willson and their two older children shared in the celebration of her birth on April 25, 1940. She was raised in Keene, attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1958. She was a quick study to pursue an administrative field as she honed her skills in the area of office management and bookkeeping. During the years of parenting four children, she became a hairstylist before taking positions at the Rag Doll (a children’s clothing store), at Schleicher and Schuell, Applewood Homes, and retiring from Croteau’s Business Bureau in her later years. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene and participated in the Bethany League for women.
Nancy married Roger Croteau in 1992 and they shared their home generously with their combined families on many occasions including grand holiday gatherings. Her love of family was unfaltering and inclusive, and a chief joy of her life was entertaining. Among her many interests and hobbies, cooking often took center stage. Her hand crafted family cook book became a source of pleasure for family members and is still used by them today.
Other activities that she devoted creativity and time to included quilting, gardening and canning. Friends and family regularly received canned items from her garden and baked goods as gifts, as well as quilts and other hand-sewn treasures, especially when welcoming new grandchildren.
Camping, skiing, snowshoeing expeditions and attending sporting events were activities most enjoyed during the years of parenting four boys. The simple gifts of walking on sandy beach shores, listening to music and spending time with her well-loved cat, Clarence, were delights to her.
Nancy’s survivors include her husband, Roger Croteau, who was a devoted care partner at the end of her life; her sons, Scott Beal, Mark Beal (April), Jeffrey Beal (Sharen) and Shawn Beal (Rhonda); her stepchildren, Paul Croteau, Beth Cody, Julie Morse and Todd Newstead; her sisters, Shirley Wilkes and Sandra Cunningham (Bob); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was predeceased by a sister, Lucille Gorges, and a brother, Carroll Willson.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.org/donatetoday).
There will be a private graveside service in the future.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene and Advantage Cremation Funeral Services of Nashua are assisting with arrangements.
