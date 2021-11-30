Nancy A. Van Alstyne, 79, of Keene and formerly of Alstead, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
Nancy was born the daughter of the late Ruth (Graham) Van Alstyne in Gloversville, N.Y., where she attended local schools alongside her sister, Diana, and two brothers, Russell and Jerry. Nancy is reunited with her sister Diana Melita who passed away in 1991.
Nancy worked hard throughout her life having owned and operated Midway Pizza and Top It Pizza both in Alstead for several years prior to her retirement. She loved the patrons of each establishment. She made many friendships and memories that stayed with her through the years.
Nancy spent many years as a proud and loving stay-at-home mother. She always knew where her children were and curfew was determined by the street lights. Sending us out with a shout of “stay out of trouble” and welcoming us home with “take off your shoes.” If you were late, you’d hear your full name echo across town. You suddenly became the world’s fastest sprinter on those nights. Despite having 12 children of her own, her door was always open for friends and family. Nancy was also a devoted grandmother. She loved spending as much time as possible doting on her grandchildren. Nancy is reunited with her beloved grandson, Damian Hiscox-Mitchell, who left us far too early in 2020.
One of Nancy’s favorite pastimes was watching the Yankees and teasing the “Bummer Sox” fans in her life. The highlight of her passion and dedication came in 2014 when she attended Derek Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium — celebrating as he won the game in the bottom of the ninth. Nancy was also a fan of local teams. Attending many KSC basketball games and leading the “Third-Base Line Club” with cheers, cowbell ringing, and whistle blowing at home Swamp Bats games. Her competitive spirit was the spark and fuel for countless hours of Yahtzee, tug of war, bingo, giant slip and slides, card games, and spoons. Family members and friends would draw straws to determine who would have to sit next to her. She was never a happy loser!
In her quiet time, Nancy enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting. She gifted many of her creations to family and passed on her creative skills to many of her children and grandchildren. Her favorite holidays were Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Halloween was not bound by the date, for scary movies and creepy dolls were every night staples growing up in our house. Thanksgiving was extended far beyond family with each year bringing new friends. At Christmas you were welcomed into her home with the sounds of Johnny Mathis playing in the background and Christmas villages adorning the shelves while the smell of gingerbread houses being built filled the air. Each of us searched her pantry for her delicious homemade chocolate covered cherries — also a staple in our world no matter the season.
Nancy married Byron Hiscox Jr. and together they raised her eight children as their own, and they had four children together. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Jeffrey and Kristin Caminiti of Alstead, Penny Van Alstyne of Keene, Jamie and Michael Lucas of Keene, Melissa and Thomas Fredriksen of Alstead, Matthew Van Alstyne and partner Suzanna Fiske of Perkinsville, Vt., Diana Van Alstyne of Keene, Amy and Brian Grover of Langdon, Benjamin and Emma Van Alstyne of Alstead, Sarah and Devin Gallagher of Langdon, Cynthia Hiscox of Keene, Zachery Hiscox and wife Ashleigh Mondoux of Spofford, Laura Hiscox and partner Aaron Scott of Keene, as well as her beloved special cousin Roberta Dumblewski of Amsterdam, N.Y.
Nancy was “Gram,” “Grammy,” “Gramma Nancy” or “Hot-Dog-Gramma” to her grandchildren Joshua Caminiti, Jennifer Caminiti, Eric Wortman, Alicia Wortman, Joshua Wortman, Jayden Caminiti, Jacob Ciresoli, Andrew Ciresoli, Kayla (Van Alstyne) Thomas, Tyson Fredriksen, Mallory Fredriksen, Stacey Lawlor, Johnathan Van Alstyne, Bodhi Hewey, Natalie Grover, Daniel Grover, Ben Weightman, Ella Van Alstyne, Nolan Gallagher, Elizabeth Gallagher, Noah Hiscox, Addison Scott, and Maxwell Scott. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Nancy was thrilled to know another granddaughter and great-grandson would be joining her large and loving family, both in April 2022. In addition, she is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and four-legged grandchildren. Nancy will be reunited with our beloved father, Byron Hiscox Jr., who passed away in 2011.
In keeping with Nancy’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service is being planned for 2022, with dates and times to be announced. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
