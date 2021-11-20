Nancy A. Van Alstyne, 79, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of her large family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
