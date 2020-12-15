Nancianne D. Houghton, 82, of Walpole, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 13, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side.
Nancianne was born on July 9, 1938, in Brattleboro, to the late Blake S. and Nancy (Fish) Darling. She enjoyed 62 years of marriage with her husband, William, whom she married in 1958. Together they raised four children. Nancianne’s family was her life’s work and will forever be her legacy.
Nancianne was an active member of the Congregational Church in Walpole. She taught preschool for many years at the Walpole Village School before later joining the family business of Everett E. Houghton Co., Inc., until her retirement. Everyone in the village knew her for her sugar cookies and peanut butter balls at Christmas time, though teaching the younger generations was her lifelong passion.
She is survived by her husband, William E. Houghton, of Walpole; her four sons: Scott Luther-Houghton and his wife, Laurie, of Acworth; Todd Houghton and his wife, Judy, of Keene; Mark Houghton and his wife, Brooke, of Walpole; and Kurt Houghton and his wife, Carrie of Ijamsville, Md.; as well as nine grandchildren: Cassandra, Katelyn, Kyle, Maria, Griselda, Audrey, William, Ethan and Emily; and one great-grandson, Daymein. She was predeceased by her sisters, Irene Miner and Joyce Winn; and her brother, Donald Darling.
Due to the pandemic there will be a formal memorial service later in 2021. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Nancianne’s memory to the First Congregational Church of Walpole.
