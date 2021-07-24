A celebration of the life of Nancianne D. Houghton, 82, of Walpole, who passed away Dec. 13, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 15 Washington St., Walpole. A reception will follow the service. Masks are required within the building. Please join us in honoring and rejoicing in the life of a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and friend. We look forward to hearing stories of and remembering the kind and loving influence she had upon many.
