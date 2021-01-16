Myron R. Ingalls Jr.

Myron R. “Bob” Ingalls Jr., of West Chesterfield, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, due to a brief period of failing health at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1937, in Chesterfield, the son of Myron R. Ingalls Sr. and Hazel E. (Aldrich) Ingalls.
Bob was a proud husband to Doris M. (Dills) Ingalls. They were married Dec. 19, 1959, in Chesterfield.
Bob graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1955 while also working at R.S. Roberts. From there he worked as a journeyman electrician and appliance repairman at Dompier Electric, then at Bailey’s Appliance. Bob eventually retired but still needed to work to stay busy. He worked at Chick’s Automotive Electrical Service, and later Gordon’s Auto Repair. He was also a longtime member at the Pioneer Baptist Church in West Chesterfield.
Bob was an excellent craftsman and furniture maker and loved to work on vehicles. He also enjoyed taking trips to Maine with his sisters.
Bob is predeceased by his sisters, Frances Lougee and Debbie Wartluft.
He is survived by his son, David W. Ingalls, and Jane, of Brattleboro; his grandchildren, Michaela and Jacob Ingalls, both of Brattleboro; his sisters: Nancy Evans and her husband, Harry, of Guilford, Vt.; Helen Hebert of Payson, Ariz.; and Bette Page and her husband, Chip, of Swanzey; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis D. Banner, and her husband, Raymond, of North Carolina; along with several nieces and nephews.
Bob will be laid to rest in the spring next to his beloved wife at Chesterfield West Cemetery. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
