Myrna R. (Curtis) Wood, 83, of Swanzey, and formerly of Westport, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester after a brief period of declining health.
She was born a daughter to the late Ruth (Almquist) and Austin H. Curtis on May 29, 1939, in Keene. Myrna was educated at Keene High School and graduated with the class of 1956.
Myrna married the predeceased Douglas E. Wood on Sept. 11, 1969, in Reno, Nev. They had a simple service and were happily married for the past 53 years.
In her youth Myrna was a member of the Scarlet Marauders Marching Band and attended nursing school for a brief period. She found her calling working for the Cheshire Oil Company as a bookkeeper and also as the site manager for Keene Mini Storage for 30-plus years until she retired in 2001. She previously was employed by Sprague Carlton Furniture.
Along with working, Myrna enjoyed going bowling, square dancing, scrapbooking, reading and playing cribbage. She took pleasure in hosting holiday and birthday parties for family and friends. Myrna was also an active member of the Keene Moose Lodge No. 478 and Women of the Moose since 1979. Later in life she always had an ongoing puzzle on her table and would encourage any and all visitors to stay awhile and help put some pieces in.
Myrna especially loved the adventures of traveling with Doug and sometimes family. They explored many places — Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Tennessee, California, Nevada and Vermont, and their all-time favorite was Perkins Cove, Ogunquit, Maine.
Myrna is survived by her four children: Kevin L. Jefts and his wife, Holly, of Winchester; Thomas J. Wood Sr. of Keene; Robert N. Wood and his wife, Patricia, of Canaan; and Lori A. Metcalf and her husband, Doug, of Swanzey; along with her eight grandchildren: Heather, Ashlee, Andy, Tommy, Nicole, Evan, Kiahna and Autumn; and 11 great-grandchildren. Myrna is also survived by her older brother, Austin H. Curtis Jr.; and her younger sister, Elsy Curtis.
Myrna is now rejoined with her husband, Doug, who passed away on April 27, 2022; her son, Kelley D. Wood, who passed away July 2021; and her granddaughter, Lindsey A. Metcalf, who passed away June 2016.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Westport Cemetery located on Homestead Avenue and Westport Village Road, Swanzey. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St,. Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
