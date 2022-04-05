Myrna J. Harrington, of Langdon, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 15, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Lynn) Boles Sr. She was a 1957 graduate of Palm Beach High School, attended Belle Isle Business School and completed various insurance and management courses during her career. Myrna held various office positions, and began working at Peerless Insurance Company in 1974, specializing in the typing department. She joined the statistical department in 1980, and then retired in 2001 as Assistant Vice President of Statistical Reporting Department.
On Feb. 19, 1983, in Alstead, she married the love of her life, Bill Harrington, who survives. Others who survive are her children: Debbie Kelly, Kathy Gay, Tracy (Ronda) Sichling, Shelly (Curt) Barnes, Mike (Snow Fry) Harrington and Frank (Amy) Harrington; her grandchildren: Ashley, Shannon, Chelsea, Laura, Sean, Elizabeth, Meghan, Matthew, Becky, Kady and Jessica; and her great-grandchildren: Olivia, Benny, Cameron, Brody, Grayson and Maci. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Judith Freer; her brother, Earl Boles Jr.; and a son-in-law, Jerry Kelly.
Myrna was very active in the Third Congregational Church of Alstead, served as trustee, publicity, chairman, and helped with the turkey dinners, the annual bazaar and auction. She has also been the treasurer and hospice volunteer for many years, a charter member of the NAIW at Peerless, Past President of the International Management Council of Keene, volunteer for many years with Fall Mountain Friendly Meals and the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, serving on the board and as treasurer for many years, a member of Langdon Community Club, member of the Mizpah-Eunice Chapter 30 OES, and served as supervisor of the checklist for Langdon.
After retirement she traveled with Bill and good friends Gordon and Jackie Bell on cruises and road trips. She loved spending time with her family, who made her very proud and brought her so much joy.
There will be a funeral service Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Third Congregational Church in Alstead, preceded by calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A burial will follow the services at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are being made at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.
