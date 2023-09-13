Myah S. Caruso, 46, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.
An official Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Myah Sullivan Caruso was born in Concord to Cheryl Sullivan Caruso and Kenneth Caruso on Aug. 4, 1977. Myah lived on Amelia Island in Florida with her partner, Jobi Germano, and his daughter, Olivia Germano. She worked as a Doctor of Psychology for Baptist Health in Jacksonville Fla. Myah studied dance at the New World School of the Arts in Miami from 1998 to 2000. Myah attended Alvin Alley Dance Company in New York City, where she performed as a ballet dancer. In 2010, Myah graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology from Hunter College in New York. In 2017, Myah graduated from Antioch University in Keene with a PhD. in psychology.
Myah was preceded in death by her mother, CYD Cheryl Sullivan; her grandfather, Antonio Caruso; her grandmother, Sylvia Caruso; her grandfather, Richard Sullivan; and her dogs, Wasabi, Yoshi and Falcore.
Myah is survived by her siblings: Leah Caruso, Kalah Caruso, Jamie Rupert, Jessie Caruso and Christopher Thomas.
Myah was also predeceased by her father, Kenneth Caruso, her niece, Kassidy Caruso, her grandmother Sherry Sullivan, her partner, Jobi Germano, her cousins, Andrea Wright, Meghan Wright, Nick Weight, Nate Wright, Karli Sutton, Sara Sutton, Eric Sutton, EunHi Sullivan, Mary Sullivan and Richard Sullivan. Her aunt Karen Wright and uncle John Wright and her uncle’s Brian Sullivan and Richard Sullivan and aunt Che.