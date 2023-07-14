Myah Caruso

Dr. Myah Sullivan Caruso, Psy.D., 45, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.
Born on Aug. 4, 1977, in Concord to Kenneth Caruso and the late CYD Cheryl Sullivan, she grew up in Keene and then moved to New York City at the age of 17 to pursue a career in dance, which she successfully achieved as she spent almost two decades performing for various dance companies in both New York City and Miami.
After her mother’s passing, and at the age of 36, she decided to change her stars and pursue a doctorate in psychology. Without even a high school diploma, but an immeasurable amount of determination, she earned both her master’s and doctorate from Antioch University. After completion of a residency with Jackson Health in Miami, she realized her dream of becoming a licensed clinical health psychologist at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. In the years following, she would meet her future fiancé and buy her dream home on Amelia Island, where they built a family that included the co-parenting of his daughter.
Myah’s passion in life was to travel as she stopped counting the number of countries visited once it reached 50. However, more than simply traveling she enjoyed experiencing life to its fullest, especially when it allowed her to appreciate the nature around her. A perfect day for Myah would always include time at the beach, but also kayaking, hiking, riding trails with her new bicycle and cuddling with her Japanese Chin dogs. She was recently enthusiastic about hands-on renovating her home and building her backyard garden oasis which she would enjoy from her hot tub on the back deck at the end of a long day.
She is predeceased by her mother, CYD Cheryl Sullivan; her grandfather, Richard Sullivan Sr.; her grandparents, Anthony and Sylvia Caruso; and her dogs Wasabi, Yoshi and Falkor.
Myah is survived by her fiancé, Jobie Germano, and his daughter Olivia, with whom she lived, as well as Jobie’s parents, brother Jimmie, and his family. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Leah Caruso, and niece Kassidy Caruso. Myah’s father, Kenneth Caruso, and stepmother, Paulette, also survive her; as do her brother, Jesse Caruso, wife Katrina, and children, Isla and Adelyn; her sister Jamie Ruppert, husband Reuben, and child Elias; her sister Kalah Caruso; her brother Christopher Thomas, wife Samantha, and their children, Greysen and Cole; her grandmother, Sherry Sullivan; her Auntie Karen Wright, husband Jon, and their children Nicholas, Nathan, Andrea and Meghan; her uncle, Brian Sullivan; her cousins, Karli Sutton, Sara Sutton and Eric Sutton; and her uncle, Richard Sullivan Jr., wife Chae, and their children, Eunhie, Mary and Richard.
Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home, 1305 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach, Fla.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, of which she was an active volunteer over the past four years, via: https://my.cupids.org/myah — caruso.