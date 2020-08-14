Murlyn Miner

On Sunday Aug. 2, 2020, Murlyn (Rodger) Miner passed away peacefully at the age of 99 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and David Bower, in Nelson.
Murlyn Ardys “Murly” Rodger was born June 5, 1921, to Delbert (“Dell”) Rodger and Elma (Torfin) Rodger in Sheldon, N.D. She grew up in North Dakota and Montana, describing her upbringing as filled with love, recounting fun adventures with her siblings, Cherry and Duane, and supportive parents who instilled Christian values, hard work and the importance of education.
Murly received her B.A. in dietetics and nutrition from the University of North Dakota. She went on to Mills College in California for post-graduate work in occupational therapy and utilized her training in the Army Civilian Corps rehabilitating injured soldiers returning from the Pacific Theater during World War II. She was very proud of her service to her country.
During this time she met Army Lt. Richard Leroy (“Dick”) Miner of Boston, an oral surgeon also stationed at Dibble General Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif. After denying multiple requests for a date (and even trying to set him up with other lady friends) Murlyn finally agreed to dinner with Lt. Miner. They were united in marriage on June 10, 1947. They remained lovingly married for 64 years until his death in 2010.
Murly and Dick were blessed with three children — Cheryl, Richard and Heather — and happily raised them in Wellesley, Mass. In addition to managing a busy household and focusing on the children’s enrichment, Murly was active in the community with the Wellesley Service League, the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, the Horticultural Society and the Wellesley Garden Club.
Murly and Dick retired to Greenfield in 1976, where she continued to serve the community with the Greenfield Women’s Club and was active with the Congregational Church. It was during this phase of life that Murly and Dick became grandparents and Murly officially became “Grammi.” In all, Murly welcomed seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren during her lifetime and took great joy in seeing the family continue to grow.
Those who knew Murly will remember her for her passion for life, her love of family and friends, her kind and gentle spirit, her radiant smile, her love of parties, parades, church, creative arts, music, movies, fashion, ladies’ lunches, the outdoors, days at the lake and gardening. She was a marvelous Midwestern farm girl at heart with big city sophistication and style, as comfortable in a barn as at a ceremonial dinner meeting Sir Winston Churchill. A great lady from the greatest generation. A great example for our family and the generations that follow. We will miss her dearly.
Murly was preceded in death by her parents, Dell and Elma; her husband, Richard; her sister, Cherry Wieble; and her brother, Duane Rodger. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Bower, and her husband, David Bower, of Nelson; a son, Richard, of Greenfield; a daughter, Cheryl Mullen, and her husband, Joe, of Greenland; a grandson, Daniel Bower, of Keene; a grandson, Jonathan Bower, of Manchester; a grandson, Eric Bower, of Keene; a grandson, Jason Mullen, and his wife, Erin, of Stratham, and their children, Henry, Sam and Louise; a grandson, Drew Mullen, and his wife, Marie, of Natick, Mass., and their children, Anne, Leah and Ryan; a granddaughter, Heather Wilson, and her husband, Keith of Groton, Mass., and their children, Walter and Rodger; and a grandson, Joe Mullen III, and his wife, Nicole, of Mansfield, Mass., and their children, Hannah and Livia.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Pantry at the Greenfield Covenant Church, P.O. Box 341, Greenfield NH 03458 (greenfieldchurch.org); or to the Stephenson Memorial Library (greenfield-nh.gov).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
