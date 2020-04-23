Muriel Margaret Quist
Muriel Margaret Quist, 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Muriel was born in Flushing, N.Y., on Feb. 2, 1922. Muriel enjoyed her time in West Springfield, Mass., for more than 25 years before retiring to Stoddard. She spent most of her days volunteering at the Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene. She also enjoyed being a teacher’s aid in the one-room school house in Stoddard. She was the President of the Hampden County Women’s Rod and Gun Club. She also participated to help create the legislation of the Clean Water Act in Massachusetts and in the United States.
Muriel is survived by her loving children: Carl Quist and his wife, Iraida Degado, of East Windsor, Conn.; and John Quist of Phoenix, Ariz. She is the cherished Gram to six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Muriel was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Oliver P. Quist, in 2009, and her daughter, Judith Coons.
The family will be holding a private service in New Hampshire at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Muriel’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com for Muriel’s tribute.
