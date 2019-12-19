Mortan A. Davis
On Nov. 30, 2019, at 5:27 p.m., Mortan A. Davis III, 67, of Wardsboro, Vt., went to strum his guitar and sing on the big stage in heaven with his angel family: his Dad, Mort; sister, Elsie; and niece, Tricia, who all left this Earth before him.
This cowboy was second-born, the eldest son of Mortan and June Davis, on Nov. 2, 1952. Morty grew up in Brattleboro, attending St. Michael’s School, and later moved to Chesterfield with his family. As one of six children, he learned early to care for and do for others, especially those he loved. He was self-taught at the guitar, cooking gluten-free, automotive skills, and easily learned with the tutelage of his dad how to run the well-drilling machine, backhoe and dump truck.
He loved his country life in Wardsboro. From his back porch in the woods you could often hear him singing “Rhinestone Cowboy” as it echoed off the trees late in the evening. It is there that he wants his ashes spread, where he always said he was the happiest. Designing and building his own home with its circular staircase always left one more thing to get done and, consequently, now there will be a list that goes on.
Survivors include: his three sons: Mortan A. Davis IV and Morgan A. Davis, both of Wardsboro; and Marton A. Davis, address unavailable at this time; his mother, June Davis, of Wardsboro; three sisters: Kathryn Brown and husband, Dale Sr., and Carol Mackey, of Spofford; Nina McCulloch and husband, Garry, of Hopkinton; brother, Verne W. Davis, of Colchester, Vt.; his four grandchildren: Alyssa, Raquel, Jade and Dakota; his great-grandchildren: Olivia, Ava and Rylan; and many friends and relatives.
His father, Mortan A. Davis Jr., one sister, Elsie Davis, and one niece, Tricia Brown, grandparents and many aunts and uncles, died earlier.
Mr. Davis shared just a bit more of his life by donating his organs. In keeping with his final wishes, there are no formal funeral services scheduled. Ashes to be spread in the springtime. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene. Arrangements are under the direction of Michaud Funeral Home & Crematorium of Wilton.
