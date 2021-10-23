Morris L. Medvidofsky, 81, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Oct. 6, 2021. He passed peacefully while resting.
Morris was a loving husband, wonderful father, and a friend to many.
Morris was a native of Keene with deep family roots in this city dating back to the 1750s. He attended Keene High School and attained his college degree from Keene State College.
Morris was a well-known area businessman who started and owned Medoff Insurance for many years. He was the on the board of directors for numerous local charity and non-profit organizations, such as the American Cancer Society, the Y.M.C.A. and the Monadnock United Way.
Morris and Lynn met as teenagers in New York while attending school. They soon married and decided to settle and raise their family in Keene. Family was very important to him and he spoke with pride of every achievement of his sons and grandchildren, no matter how large or small it was. With family gatherings not held as frequently due to the pandemic, he spoke glowingly about the ability to attend a “socially distant” birthday party for one of his great-grandchildren as recently as July. Many happy family events took place over the years at his and Lynn’s favorite gathering spot at Otter Brook Dam. His sons will remember the numerous antiquing road trips throughout New England with Mom and Dad that always included tracking down a delicious meal at an obscure restaurant.
Morris leaves behind his beloved wife of more than 61 years, Lynn; two sons, David and Bill Medvidofsky, and their spouses, Diana and Kathy; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his four siblings, Leecia, Marcia, Leah and Nathan, and their spouses. He was predeceased by two siblings, Moreen and Don.
While no services will be held, Morris would have been very grateful and highly honored for any donations made in his name to the First Baptist Church at 105 Maple Avenue in Keene or the Y.M.C.A. at 200 Summit Road in Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
