Morland E. Berkman
Morland Edward Berkman, 88, a resident of Jamestown, R.I., for the last six years and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 24, 2019.
Born to parents Glenn and Marion (LeClaire) Berkman in Watertown, N.Y., on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1931, he was dubbed “Pat” after his namesake.
Pat served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 on the destroyer USS Damato before attending Harpur College of Arts and Sciences at Binghamton University — SUNY, where he graduated with a degree in accounting and met his wife of 53 years, Kathleen, who predeceased him.
Pat spent his career as an insurance executive with Travelers Insurance in Hartford, Conn., and Minneapolis, Minn., and with Peerless Insurance in Keene, retiring in 1998 as senior vice president, Bonds, at Peerless.
In retirement, he worked at The Pawn Shop and volunteered at The Community Kitchen, both in Keene, and enjoyed travel, golf and the piano. He also enrolled in French classes at Keene State College, where no one wanted “the old guy” in their study group.
Pat always had a smile and a kind word for everyone, and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his late wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Malcolm and Donald Berkman of Watertown, N.Y. He is survived by his children, Susan Reardon (David) of Jamestown, R.I., and Clifford Berkman of Pullman, Wash.; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
