Heaven gained a beautiful soul with the passing of Morgan Greene on Sept. 4, 2021, in Aurora, Colo.
Morgan was born in Keene on Oct. 6, 1991, to Sally and Torrey Greene. She graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 2010 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 2013-16.
She was always the light in the room and the one everyone wanted to be around. She was fearless and impulsive. She had a charisma that was irreplaceable. More than a simple risk taker, Morgan had the kindest, most generous heart. She never met a person in need who she did not find some way of helping, even when she had nothing.
She grew up caring for all living creatures — she rescued baby snakes, baby mice and salamanders, but cherished her dogs Rogue, Tyson, Roxy and Zero the most.
Morgan was an incredible athlete and a fierce competitor — she had a natural talent to excel at any sport with ease. Yet her greatest gift as an athlete was being a team player.
Morgan was courageous — living daily with the loss of her two children, PTSD, anxiety and depression. Despite more tragedy than anyone should endure in a lifetime, Morgan always found a way to make people smile. Our hearts are broken but we take solace knowing she has been reunited with her babies and is at peace, a peace she was never able to find here on Earth.
After the Air Force, she worked a variety of office jobs, but found the most enjoyment working with her hands. She was co-owner of J&M Done Right Construction, a small construction/remodeling company, building sheds, decks and other home improvement projects in the Denver area.
Morgan leaves behind her parents, Torrey and Sally Greene; her sister, Ashley Reid, and brother-in-law, Brandon Reid; her grandmothers, Diane Netsch and Sandra Greene; her niece, Carter, and nephew, Patrick; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her fiancé, Jared Shepard. She is predeceased by her grandfathers, John Netsch and Leslie Greene; and her beautiful children, Trinity Evelyn Jones and Jackson Howard Jones.
A celebration for Morgan will be held in New Hampshire at a later date when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Morgan’s memory to a charity of your choice focused on mental health awareness, suicide prevention/awareness, addiction/recovery services, or to a local animal shelter — all causes near and dear to Morgan.
