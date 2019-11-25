Morfia G. Zahos
Morfia G. Zahos, 91, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully at her home in Keene on Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Keene on June 27, 1928, the daughter of George and Helen (Kouvelis) Zahos. She grew up in Keene, attended Keene schools and was a 1946 graduate of Keene High School. She was a lifelong devout member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and served as a Greek and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was an active member of the
Elpis Ladies Society. She attended Keene State College and later graduated from cosmetology and hairdressing school. She owned and operated a hair salon and cosmetology business in Keene for many years and also worked in several retail establishments including the J.C. Penney store in Keene. She also worked for the former MPB Corporation for 17 years and at the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company at the Keene Office.
She loved to work in her garden and enjoyed volunteering, both in the community and at her church.
She is survived by many cousins, dear friends and her beloved God-children.
Services will be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited to call at the church for an hour of visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the family lot at the Monadnock View Cemetery following the services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.