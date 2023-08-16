Mona Walsh passed away on Aug. 8, 2023, while surrounded by family at home after battling cancer.
She was born Nov. 12, 1949, in Keene, daughter to Robert and Leola Garland. She lived most of her life in Spofford and her final years in Marlborough.
In 1969, she married Daniel Walsh, who passed away in 1982. They had one child, Derek Walsh, in 1974.
Mona was a hard worker and held many office jobs through the years, 18 years of which were at Wetterau/SuperValu and later at Hamshaw Lumber and Keats Equipment. She also volunteered her time to help out at the Keene Community Kitchen.
Mona enjoyed life. She loved the holidays and had a sweater for every one of them. She had a heart of gold and always tried to help anyone in need. She was always up for a ride with her brother and sister to get an ice cream or cooking out with her son and grandchildren.
She leaves behind her beloved son, Derek Walsh, and his girlfriend, Shelli Tyler, of Marlborough; her brothers, Sherry Garland and his significant other, Pat Whitcomb, of Marlborough; and Ray Garland and his wife, Sheila, of Englewood, Fla.; her sister, Carol Blaisdell, and her husband, Peter, of Keene; her grandchildren: Dylan Robarge and his fiancé, Kellie, of Swanzey; and Alina White and her husband, Griffin, of Westmoreland; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunt Shirley.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Daniel Walsh; and her significant other, Richard Lowe.
A memorial service followed by a time of gathering will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Health Care Hospice and community Services, P.O. Box 564, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Mona, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.