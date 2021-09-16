Moira MacVeagh Burnham, of Dublin, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully at home on Sept. 7, 2021.
She was born Nov. 8, 1937, to Louise Thoron MacVeagh and Ewen Cameron MacVeagh and grew up in New York City, Santa Barbara, Calif., and Dublin. She was a graduate of the Chapin School and Bryn Mawr College. She was married to Dan Burnham for 57 years, many of them spent in Dublin where they raised their family and had a farm. Dan died in 2020.
She was smart, funny, and irreverent in the best possible way. She laughed hard and often. She was wise and accepting of fault. She listened. She said what she thought. She was game. She wanted to hear the ideas of all she met, and share her interests with those who were interested. She loved books, words, puzzles and games, and she played to win.
She kept her front door open and her coffee table covered with books on a vast array of subjects — the ones she was reading, the ones she wanted to read, and always a stack that might be interesting to her grandchildren at each age. The table was a source of conversation, inspiration, and inclusion to all who stopped by. Likely, you would leave with a book.
She worked quietly and without fuss to help those around her. She supported the Friends of the Oglala Lakota, sending thousands of hand-picked books to schools and libraries. She believed in active participation and protested regularly for nuclear disarmament, peace and justice. She was proud to be part of her town and her community. She loved horses and rode and cared for them for most of her life until a back injury stopped her.
She will be hugely missed by her three children and their spouses: Dan Burnham and Denise Gilpin of Concord, Mass.; Moira Burnham and Nick Bienstock of New York City; and Diana Burnham and Mitch Reznick of London, UK; her grandchildren: Henry Burnham; William, Eliza, Louisa and Diana Bienstock; and Lila and Anna Reznick; her nieces and nephews: Lindley and George Huey; Nina Toumanoff; Sarah and Molly Burnham; and Addison, Christopher and Victoria Edwards; her glorious cousins, her incredible friends and her wonderful neighbors.
Everyone who knew her will miss the sound of her laugh. A memorial is being planned. Date and details will be announced.
