Minnie Idora (Ross) Wright died Nov. 21, 2020, in Walpole.
She was born July 8, 1933, in the Village of Amsden, Town of Weathersfield, Vt., to William Charles and Bertha Delana (Northrop) Ross. She graduated from Burlington High School and attended the University of Vermont, where she studied nursing. She married Stearns Parker Wright of Westminster, Vt., on Oct. 30, 1953, in Putney, Vt., and settled in Walpole. They had four children and divorced in April 1974.
Minnie had worked for the Walpole Post Office as a clerk for more than 25 years, and substituted as Postmaster for Westminster Station, Vt., and Drewsville.
She is survived by her children: Charles B. and his wife, Linda; and Daniel L. and his wife, Jennifer; two grandchildren: Michelle, and Michael and his wife, Joan; two great-grandchildren, Kadon and Lochlann; a half-sister, Cornelia Hallecks; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two children, Donna M. and Dale E.; and by her sisters Ann Rouelle, Mary Howard and May Taylor; and her brother, Charles Ross.
There will be no services held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Walpole Congregational Church, P.O. Box 393, Walpole NH 03608, where she was a Sunday School teacher many years ago.
