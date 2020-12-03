Minnie A. Mason, 90, of Brattleboro, a former resident of Brattleboro Road in Hinsdale, died Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Thompson House Nursing Home.
Minnie was born in West Halifax, Vt., on Oct. 14, 1930, the daughter of William E. and Helen M. (Pease) Akeley. She was raised and educated in Halifax and was a graduate of Wilmington (Vt.) High School with the class of 1949.
She had been employed in the housekeeping department at Eden Park Nursing Home (Pine Heights) from which she retired in January 1996 following many years of faithful service with the facility. Previously she had worked at the former American Optical Company in Brattleboro.
Strong in her walk of faith, Minnie was a member of West Brattleboro Baptist Church.
On Sept. 3, 1950, in Wilmington, Vt., she was married to Stanley M. Mason, who predeceased her on Dec. 29, 2004.
Survivors include one sister, Edith King, of Hinsdale; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by one son, Stanley Mason Jr.; and four brothers: Robert, Kenneth, Lawrence and Raymond Akeley.
Graveside committal services will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale, with Pastor Steve McClelland of West Brattleboro Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Minnie’s name may be made to West Brattleboro Baptist Church, 979 Western Ave., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To share a memory or send messages of condolence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
