Milton Rubin
On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Milton Rubin, 93, a resident of Keene, passed away at the Cheshire Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born Feb. 24, 1927, in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Isadore and Sophia (Hooz) Rubin. He proudly served our nation as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. For many years Milton worked for Prudential Insurance Company.
On Oct. 1, 1955, he married the love of his life, Lucille Picemo. The couple shared many wonderful years together and built a home and welcomed a family, which they were very proud of.
Milton had a true “zest for life.” He loved to be surrounded by the people that he cared about, especially his children and grandchildren. If he wasn’t spending time with them, he was telling others wonderful stories about them and sharing in his pride of their accomplishments.
Milton loved to throw a good party, complete with friends, family and plenty of delicious food. He was an avid cook, taking over the reigns in the kitchen after Lucille passed in 2007. Baking apple and blueberry pies was his specialty. No matter the occasion, being with him meant that there would be laughter, love and a whole lot of memories. He was also the best at writing cards and poems for those he cared about and who cared for him.
He and Lucille chose to live in Florida so they could be close to the ocean. They enjoyed going for long, daily walks on the Hollywood boardwalk. While there, they were able to become active in the condo community that they lived in, running their condominium board and social committee.
After his wife’s passing, he stayed in Florida until relocating to New Hampshire in 2016 to be close to his family. He found a welcoming community at American House in Keene. There, he was able to become active in the chorus and food committee and build new friendships.
He is survived by his daughters: Geraldine Rubin and her fiance, John Melvin Sr.; and Sharon Schmidt and her husband, John; his grandchildren: Ryan Schmidt; Emily, Jack and Charlie Zwierzchowski; and Katie and John Melvin Jr.; his brother, Gerald Rubin, and his wife, Sue; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is predeceased by his wife, Lucille.
The family wants to extend their gratitude to all the great nurses and staff at American House Keene who loved and befriended him and took care of him like family. Also a big thank you to doctors, nurses and staff at Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock and Genesis Keene Center who kept his quality of life excellent to the end.
In his memory, Milton would want everyone to be supportive of and thankful for the excellent healthcare providers we are blessed to have in our community.
Despite their deep sadness, his family knows that he is reunited with his beloved Lucille after their nearly 13 years apart, and he will live on in each of their hearts, forever.
A private graveside ceremony will be held in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue in Keene.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
