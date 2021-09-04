On Sept. 1, 2021, Milton E. Eley died peacefully after a 30-year battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loved ones in Lebanon, at the age of 67.
Milton is survived by his wife, Karen L. Eley; his children: Jennifer, Christopher and William, all of Charlestown; his grandchildren: Skyler, Dominic and Dakota; his siblings: Mary Helen Sutton of Georgia; Debra Madden of Georgia; and Janice Fisher of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances (Cox) and Frank Eley, of Georgia; and his sister, Vivian Reeves, of Georgia.
Milton was born Oct. 6, 1953, in Cartersville, Ga. He graduated from Pepperell High School in 1971. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force between 1973 and 1978. He was a Vietnam veteran. Milton married Karen L. Bates in 1978 after meeting when both were working at a roller skating rink in 1977 in Homestead, Fla. In 1978, they moved to Georgia, where they welcomed their first child, Jennifer, in 1979, followed by their second, Christopher, in the 1981. By 1983, they had moved their small family back to Florida, where a third child, William, was born. In 1992, after Hurricane Andrew destroyed their home and places of work, they moved their family to Acworth, where Karen’s parents lived. They made a loving home for 29 years in Acworth before moving to Charlestown in March 2021.
Milton spent many years as a beloved bus driver for FMRSD, followed by a bus mechanic for Laidlaw Transportation, before retiring. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and working on anything with an engine. His greatest joy was being a grandfather.
No memorial service or funeral is planned at this time. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Heart Association.
