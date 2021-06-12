A graveside service for Mildred F. “Millie” Willett, 95, of Keene, who passed away on Feb. 26, 2021, will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the services.
