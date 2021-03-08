Mildred F. Willett

A beautiful life went home to the arms of Our Lord. Mildred (Fleury) “Millie” Willett, age 95, died on Feb. 26, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Keene, surrounded by loving family.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1926, the daughter of the late Eugene M. and Gladys (Vadney) Fleury of Claremont. Millie grew up in Claremont, where she attended local elementary schools and Stevens High School. After marrying she relocated to Swanzey, where she lived for 23 years. She and her late husband relocated to North Haverhill, and later to Winchester. Millie lived at 5 Central Square Terrace in Keene for the past 25 years.
She was employed by various companies in the area. She was a supervisor in packing and shipping at C.L. Lane Co. in Swanzey for more than 20 years. She was also employed with Woodsville Industries in Woodsville and Applewood Elder Care in Winchester.
Millie was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Frank (Ballou) W. Willett, of Swanzey; and two sons: Wayne Willett of Swanzey; and Bruce Willett of Havana, Ark. She is predeceased by her siblings: Eugene (Sonny) Fleury of Claremont; Arlene Denis of Claremont; Josephine Daniels of George’s Mills; Arthur (Peanut) Fleury of Claremont; and Richard Fleury of Rochester.
Millie is survived by her children: Jacqueline and her husband, Antonio Romero, of Westmoreland; Carolyn and her husband, Richard Davis, of Keene; Gregory and his wife, Bethany (Berquest) Willett, of Swanzey; Judyth Leavitt (late husband James) of Swanzey; and Michael and his wife, Kathleen (McNamara) Willett, of Swanzey. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, a grandson having died earlier; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her companion of 21 years, Anthony (Tony) Eno, of Keene. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Millie’s favorite memories were spent with her late husband, their children and their extended families. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband spending time in Tennessee, Arizona and Alaska. She enjoyed fishing with her companion and line dancing with her late sister. She also enjoyed spending time with the “girls” at 5 Central Square Terrace.
Private services were held on March 6, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Fletcher Funeral Home on Marlboro Street in Keene. Public graveside services will be held in the spring at the Evergreen Cemetery on Forest Lake Road in Winchester. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
