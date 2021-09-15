Mildred Coleman

Mildred Blythe “Billie” Coleman, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Jaffrey on Aug. 23, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Billie was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Cortland, N.Y.
Billie graduated from Russell Sage College in 1949 with a B.S in physical education. While there she met the love of her life and husband of 71 years. Billie and Bill were married June 14, 1950, in Cortland, N.Y. They moved to Jaffrey in 1955 where they raised their four daughters and made a lifetime of memories and friendships. For more than 60 years they spent summers off the coast of Maine on Swan’s Island, building a family summer residence in 1966 and becoming a welcome fixture among local lobstermen and summer families alike. Billie was an avid gardener and homemaker and together with Bill created havens of both their Jaffrey and Swans Island homes for their family, friends and neighbors.
Billie was an accomplished recorder musician and she taught music at the Well School in Peterborough from about 1969 to 1980. She and Bill played early Renaissance and Baroque music in trios, quartets and quintets with other local musicians. She was also an accomplished weaver, knitter and spinner and was a member of a local group of women who met weekly many months of the year to share tips and spin yarn in each other’s company.
Billie shared her husband’s passion for sailing and cruising and they went on countless adventures and cruises up and down the coast of Maine, the Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas. She was also an avid hiker, swimmer, skier, reader and birder, who could identify most any bird or local flora or fauna. She had a private pilot license at age 18. For more than 15 years she was a dedicated hospice volunteer, using her natural gifts to comfort and care for people experiencing a terminal illness.
She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Coleman; her daughters: Blythe Coleman of Swanzey; Betsy Potter of Jaffrey; Amy Coleman of Randolph, Maine; and Margaret (Meg) Coleman and son-in-law Philip Bogden of Portland, Maine; and her grandchildren: Christopher Potter, Mary O’Neill and Cole Bogden. Billie was predeceased by her sister, Lilian Patrick.
A memorial and celebration of Billie’s life will be scheduled at a later date in the fall of 2021. Contributions may be made in memory and celebration of Billie’s life to either The Society for New Hampshire Forests or Smile Train.
