Mildred Carpenter

Mildred “Millie” (Pasno) Carpenter, 94, of Winchester and formerly of Westport, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the comfort of her home with the love of her family near after a brief period of declining health.
She was born on May 24, 1927, in West Swanzey, the daughter of the late Mabel (Johnson) and Walter Pasno. She attended Keene High School and later proudly accomplished earning her diploma in 1982 at the age of 55. She volunteered for the rationing board in 1942 and 1943.
She married James Peter Carpenter Jr. on Jan. 25, 1944 at the Methodist Church in Keene. She was employed by Homestead Woolen Mill in West Swanzey and Claremont for 35 years. She later worked at MPB before retiring at the age of 70.
She enjoyed listening to country music, loved watching football and baseball, going to tag sales, horse pulls and riding along old back roads with her husband. Her family was the most important part of her life. She treasured the holidays, especially Christmas, when the entire family would gather at home to celebrate. A great happiness for her were her two Shih Tzu puppies, Lucky and Cocoa.
She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, James Peter Carpenter Jr.; and her son, James W. Carpenter. She will be forever missed by her children: Judy Demerski and her husband, Peter, of Lake Wales, Fla.; Marilyn Parker and her husband, David, of Marlow; and Maryanne Patterson of Black River, N.Y.; along with her grandchildren: Tina Patterson of Rochester, N.Y.; Christa Reny and Bobbi Jean Pugh of Crestview, Fla.; and James R. Carpenter and Thomas Daudelin of Winchester; her five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her daughters-in-law, Bobbi Jo Daudelin and Lynn Carpenter of Winchester; and her sister, Patricia Yell, of Easthampton, Mass.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be held in the spring of 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However the family would prefer all donations be made in memory of Mildred M. Carpenter to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431. Please be aware that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Keene mandate, masks will be required.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
