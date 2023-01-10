Mike Grenier

Thor Michael Grenier, “Mike,” departed this Earth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mike was born in Santa Marta, Colombia, South America, on April 6, 1959. He grew up in Rindge and Jaffrey and attended Conant High School, graduating in 1978.
Mike joined the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and served on an aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, during much of his time in service to his country, which he loved dearly.
Mike was co-owner/co-founder of Hampsey and Grenier Associates, Realtor, for more than 30 years. He was active in the Jaffrey Community and was instrumental in starting the Jaffrey Sponsor a Highway Program, as well as being a longtime member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce.
Mike was devoted to his faith and spent many years as Pastoral Council at St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey.
Mike resided in Dublin and was a lifelong bachelor until getting married just over a year ago. Mike was just a good guy. He loved his home in Dublin and he loved just about everything about the life he made for himself in New Hampshire. Mike was the type of guy who instantly made friends and if you needed anything he would give you the shirt off his back. No act of kindness or generosity was ever too much for Mike.
Mike was a true historian and an avid reader, especially of history books dealing with the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln and the like.
Mike will be missed and continue to be loved by so many people. Mike lived life his way. May God Bless him and keep him forever.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, Teresita Infante Grenier and Maurice J. Grenier.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Waniak-Grenier. They met in 2019 and married Sept. 5, 2021.
He treated his stepchildren, Zachary Padilla, Alexander Waniak and Olivia Bailey, as well as her husband, Drew Bailey, as if they were his own children. His grandson, Weston Bailey, he absolutely adored. Mike was an amazing husband, father and grandfather.
Additionally, Mike is survived by his sister, Sarah Poisson Grenier, of Rye; his nephew, Matthew Poisson, of Rye; and his niece, Emma, and her husband, Gage Marzloff, of Albany, N.Y. Mike is also survived by his sister, Monique, and brother-in-law, Barry Tanner, of Hancock; his niece, Kelly, and her husband, Lyle Backenroth, of Raleigh, N.C.; and his niece, Jennifer, and her husband, Matt Brower, of Fredericksburg, Va.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, Mike’s family would prefer memorial donations be made in his name to St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey NH 03452.
