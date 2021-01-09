Michelle Anne Comeau, 45, of Rindge, died peacefully at her home on Dec. 23, 2020. after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on April 9, 1975, in Nashua, daughter of Stephen and Diane Comeau, and was a 1993 graduate of Nashua High School. Michelle went on to earn her bachelor of science from Keene State College, and her masters of science and education from Antioch University and Nova University.
Michelle was an environmental science professor at Franklin Pierce University, as well as a sustainability coordinator. She had also worked at Normandeau Associates in Westmoreland and at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
She was a wonderful mother, wife, friend and a most valued member of our family. She created a legacy of unselfish kindness, energy and friendship with all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Michelle is also survived by her husband of 12 years, Mark Desrosiers, of Rindge; her daughter, Abigail Desrosiers, of Rindge; her two sons, Tylre Robedeau and Oliver Desrosiers, both of Rindge; her sisters: Katie Comeau of Nashua, Betty Comeau of Rindge and Marie Comeau of Johnstownbridge, Ireland; her brothers, Gregory Comeau of Rindge and Stephen Comeau Jr. of Ireland; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In keeping with Michelle’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A gathering will be held at a later date, to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cathedral of the Pines, Hale Hill Road, Rindge NH 03461.
To share memories, photos or condolences with Michelle’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
