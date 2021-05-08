Michele Jones, 65, of Surry, passed away on April 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with a stroke and cancer.
A literary genius who attended at a young age of 15 Princeton University, she then furthered her education at Southern New Hampshire University and the University of South Florida with degrees in literature.
Michele owned and operated Surry Mountain Press for 10 years, and was editor at Pearson’s, where she edited several high school textbooks. Michele also worked at Achille Agway in Keene as an assistant manager, and most recently was a cellular health coach for the Virtual Science Institute. There she helped to develop and establish the Cellular Health Coaching certification course, in which she taught students worldwide.
Michele was an avid gardener, a gourmet cook and loved her dog, Peaches, who was always by her side. Michelle had a BIG heart and was always there to lend a hand to her friends, students and community.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ffrangcon Loveland Jones.
Services will be held privately. If you would wish to honor Michele, please donate to the Monadnock Humane Society.
