Michele Lemnah
Michele (Gauthier) Lemnah, 63, of Meadowbrook Road, a resident of Brattleboro for the past 30 years, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home, the result of stage-four emphysema.
Michele was born in Brattleboro on Sept. 13, 1956, the daughter of Richard Gauthier Sr. and Constance (Allen) Longway. She was raised and educated in West Chesterfield and attended Keene High School. She later received her GED from Brattleboro Union High School.
She had been employed as a paraprofessional for the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, working at the Academy School, and later at the Green Street School, in Brattleboro. Michele worked for almost 20 years in her position, retiring early due to a health-related disability. Previously, she worked at the former O.K. Fairbanks Grocery Store as front-end manager, and had been employed as an office manager at UPS, both in Brattleboro.
Michele was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brattleboro Aerie No. 2445.
Of her leisure-time activities, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and time shared with her two granddaughters. She was also an avid reader.
Survivors include one daughter, Katie Gauthier, of Brattleboro; her father, Richard Gauthier Sr. (Marge Shields) of West Chesterfield; her sisters: Sherrie Gauthier of Brattleboro; Heidi Stanclift (James) of Keene; Judy Chambliss (Scott) of Homosassa, Fla.; and Kathy Dubois (Phil Moreland) of Tampa, Fla.; her brothers: Richard Gauthier Jr. (Christine) of West Chesterfield; and Jamie Longway of Plant City, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Laura Longway, of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Castor, of Westmoreland; and her two granddaughters, Alyson and Kaitlynn Lemnah. Additionally, she leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by a son, Andy Lemnah; a brother, Mark Longway; and her mother.
There are no formal funeral services scheduled. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michele’s name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To send messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
