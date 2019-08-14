Michael W. Moody
Michael W. “Mike” Moody, 58, a lifetime resident of Westmoreland, died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Michael was born the son of E. Rita (Holcomb) and Walter Moody on May 4, 1961, in Bellows Falls. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School, class of 1979.
On May 22, 1999, he exchanged vows with Laurel A. Perkins at the United Church of Christ in Westmoreland. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 20 years.
Mike was employed by The Melanson Co. in Keene for 38 years as a general supervisor of projects.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, playing softball and getting out on his motorcycle. Time was also spent going fishing and camping with his family and friends.
Mr. Moody is survived by his wife, Laurel P. Moody of Westmoreland; his mother, E. Rita Westcott Miner and her husband, Arthur Minerh of Winchester; his children, Jennifer L. Kaleel and her significant other, Walter Chambers, of Raleigh, N.C., Michael A. Moody and his wife, Ashley, of Swanzey and Matthew B. Moody and his wife, Lauren, of Jacksonville, N.C.; Mike’s siblings, Bernard Moody and his wife, Marie, of Westmoreland, Anthony Moody and his wife, Eilleen, of North Carolina, Theresa Russell and her husband, Bruce, of Westmoreland, Patrick Moody and his wife, Linda, of Westmoreland, Timothy Moody and his wife, Lisa, of Westmoreland and Joseph Moody of Fitzwilliam; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Briana, Landyn, Logan, Carter, Ally, Chase and Matthew; and a sister-in-law, Lisa K. Marazoff and her husband, David, of Westmoreland. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A gathering to celebrate Mike’s life will follow from 7 to 11 p.m., at the Elks Club, 81 Roxbury St., Keene.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Michael W. Moody to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 84968, Boston, MA 02284 or to: American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr. 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.