Michael W. Healy
Michael W. Healey, 78, of Pierce House, Marlborough, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with his son and daughter by his side after struggling for several decades with ongoing health issues.
Michael was born in Montreal, Canada, on May 22, 1941, son of James and Catherine (Kelly) Healy. He met the love of his life, Gail “Paula” Arceci, on a chance encounter in Florida in 1967. He called Montreal his home until he relocated to Jaffrey in 1972. From that point forward he called the Monadnock Region his home.
Those that have known Michael for years recall his love of family and his willingness to help others. Prior to his initial battle with lymphoma, Michael was a salesman in the region for both Monadnock Beverage and the Knights of Columbus. He thrived in these positions as it allowed him to interact with others and constantly see new sights.
Michael is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Healy of Toronto, Canada; his sister-in-law, Marion “Peggy” Healy of Brampton, Canada; his two children, Matthew J. Healy of Marlborough, and his daughter, Michelle A. Hautanen and her husband, Brent, of Peterborough; along with grandchildren, Alexander, Anastasia, Natalia, Chelsie and Sophia-Maria; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine; his nephew, Patrick; his brother, James, in 2001; and his loving wife, Gail, in 2013.
Funeral services for Michael will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Jaffrey on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CheshireHealthFoundation.org “Circle of Gratitude” in recognition of their loving care and support of Michael during the last 25 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.