The great history buff and radio personality Michael T. “Mike” Mohan, 67, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene.
Mike was born on Jan. 14, 1956, in Fitchburg, Mass. Mike grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1974. After high school he attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and broadcasting, and history. He also attended classes in news writing at Keene State College.
Mike’s passion was in radio and his familiar radio personality was known as “Pat Thomas.” Mike’s radio career spanned 25 years, working with WPAZ out of Pottstown, Pa., Montachusett Cable Television and WLMS in Leominster, Mass., WFGL (AM) and WFMP (FM) in Worcester and Fitchburg, Mass., WINQ in Winchendon, Mass., WMDK (FM) and WRPT(AM) in Peterborough, and with WXOD and WKBK in Keene.
Mike’s radio career afforded him the opportunity to meet and have many wonderful conversations with celebrities and political and sports figures from around the world, including Bobby Orr, and numerous presidential candidates. Mike also had a walk-by role in a scene from the movie “Jaws.”
Mike also enjoyed history and traveling, spending some time living in London, England, and Munich, Germany. He was also an avid Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Catherine (McAneany) Mohan.
He will be greatly missed by many, however more so by his daughter, Molly Miner, her husband, John, and his grandson, Liam Michael Miner, all of Ashuelot; and his former wife and caregiver, Sherri Herrick, and her husband, Sean, of Keene.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Burial at the St. Bernard Cemetery in Fitchburg, Mass., will be held privately by the family.
While flowers will be welcomed, for those who wish, please consider a donation in Mike’s memory to your favorite charity, or by doing a good deed to help someone else, in memory of Mike.