Michael Richard Beauregard

Michael Richard “Mike” Beauregard, 35, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Monday, April 18, 2022, with the love of his family by his side at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born a son to Norma A. (Paige) and the late Richard L. Beauregard Jr. on Sept. 6, 1986, in Keene. He was educated locally at Keene High School and Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 2004. Michael was presently employed by MoldPro, Inc. in West Swanzey as a mold technician supervisor. He also worked for Stebbins Spectacular painting as a painter for three years.
He enjoyed spending his time going snowboarding, grilling, and tinkering with cars and automotive repairs. He also spent a lot of time with his cats, Cleopatra and Roxanne, fishing for trout and deep-sea fishing, and was an extreme rollercoaster enthusiast. Michael was a people person and always wanted to please everyone.
Michael is survived by his mother, Norma A. Beauregard, of Swanzey; his two siblings, Brian J. Beauregard of Keene and Paige C. Beauregard of Swanzey; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
He is now rejoined with his father, Richard L. Beauregard Jr., who passed away on Nov. 7, 2011.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A funeral will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Holy Spirit, St. Bernard Church, 161 Main St., Keene, with burial to follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery, 600 Main St., Keene.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that any donations may be made out to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.chesirefamilyfh.com).
