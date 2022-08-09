Michael R. Lazzaro, 66, of Hampton, passed away Aug. 2, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness.
He was born June 26, 1956, in Keene, the son of the late Roland and Valerie (Shine) Lazzaro. He was raised in Keene, graduated from Keene High School and later attended Keene State College.
Mike has been disabled for the past 25 years. He resided in Hampton the past 25 years, coming from Brattleboro.
He leaves his devoted wife of 27 years, Elizabeth (Hayes) Lazzaro, of Hampton, and several good friends and family members.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton NH 03842.
Arrangements are by the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory in Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mike’s memorial website or to sign his tribute wall.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
