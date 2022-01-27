Michael P. Carney, of Nelson, and formerly of Woburn, Mass., died tragically on Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 32 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Born in Winchester, Mass., Mike was the beloved son of Kevin and Carol (Davis) Carney of Woburn, Mass. He graduated from Woburn High School and received his bachelor of arts in English from UMass Lowell. Mike had a love and gift for helping others and truly cared for people. He worked as a registered behavioral therapist at Patterns Behavioral Services in Keene.
Growing up Mike was a lover of movies and worked at the Showcase Cinemas in Woburn, Mass. Mike was sarcastic, humorous, easy going and good natured. He was a lover of Marvel Comics, Spiderman and video games. He was an intellectual person and enjoyed gaining knowledge through books. He enjoyed traveling to Universal Studios and Disney World and loved the thrill of a good ride.
Mike was a strong soul who was proud of his recovery and would help others. He was a source of happiness, love, laughter and hope to those who knew him and will be forever missed.
Along with his parents, Kevin and Carol, Mike is survived and will be deeply missed by his siblings, Sean and Katherine Carney, of Woburn, Mass.; cherished partner of Leanna Coolen and her daughter, Kaley, of New Hampshire; adored grandson of Alice Carney, and the late Herb and the late Philip and Katherine Davis; adored nephew of Tom Carney, Steven Scott, Brian Carney, Bob and Leslie Payne, Virginia Davis, Paul and Gaukhar Davis, James Davis, Kathleen Carney, Lauren Kirkland, adoptive Aunt Michele Carter and Mike’s beloved “Unky Dunky,” the late Phil Davis. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends and his beloved cat, “Buffy.”
A funeral service will take place in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn, Mass., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment is private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.