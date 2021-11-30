Michael O. Rogers

Michael Odean Rogers, 64, of West Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, with family and in the arms of his wife, JoAnne.
Michael was born in Plant City, Fla., in 1957, moved to Hyattsville, Md., with his family in 1967, and then to New Hampshire in 1974.
Mike was a wrestler throughout his high school years, culminating in a New Hampshire state championship title in 1975. After graduating from Keene High School in 1975, he went on to study business administration at Keene State College, getting his bachelor’s degree in 1982 and his MBA from Western New England University in 1987.
He spent most of his career with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital as the CFO, and then as the VP of Finance. He worked at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for over 36 years, with a two-year stint at Franklin County Hospital.
In addition to his career, Mike loved gardening, a passion he inherited from his momma and daddy — his peony and iris beds were the envy of all who passed by.
Mike met his good friend, Frank, doing judo after he looked for something to replace his wrestling passion. An avid skier, Mike made several trips to Utah and Colorado to ski the West with his family. His double black diamond runs were not the envy of anyone. Mike could often be found on the racquetball court, or the golf course with his friends, Frank and Steve. Michael and his wife, JoAnne, enjoyed Jimmy Buffet concerts, spending time on the beaches of Cozumel, entertaining friends and renovating their home together.
Michael loved his family most of all, swift to act on any family challenge that presented. He was a generous father, giving both love and opportunity to his three beloved children from his first marriage.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; his children, Amy, Matthew and Meggan; his sisters, Judy (Gary) Brinkley, Catheryne MacPherson, Beth (Joe) Campoamor and Susanne (Frank) Frangie; his brothers, Bruce (Cindi) and John (Judy); his step-mother, Betty Gravitt-Rogers; many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, Ennis Odean Rogers; his mother, Margaret Doughty-Rogers; and his brothers, Daniel Allen Rogers and Charles Buddy Rogers. He will forever be in their hearts and missed very much every day.
Memorial contributions in honor of Michael may be made to: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Oncology Dept. or Cardiac Rehab Dept., 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro VT 05301. Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service in celebration of his life will be held at a time and date to be announced by the funeral home. To share a memory or send e-condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
