Michael M. Worcester, 79, of Dublin, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home.
On Oct. 21, 1941, Mike was born in Nashua to Millard “Spook” Worcester and Dorothy (Emmes) Worcester of Dublin. He spent his grade school years in Dublin and with Miss Linderman’s class in Peterborough, and had graduated from Kimball Union Academy.
He returned to his hometown of Dublin and took over the care and management of his family’s business, Worcester’s Garage, for many years before beginning his own venture, Worcester’s Antique Auto Restoration. Mike was renowned in the antique auto field and in later years began appraising antique vehicles for insurance, as well.
His community life was focused around the Dublin Fire Department. Mike followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a volunteer firefighter, and after rising through the ranks, he led the department as Dublin’s Fire Chief for more than 30 years.
In his free time, Mike spent even more time with antiques. He was the founder of the Dublin Gas Engine Meet in 1971, and a longtime member of the Profile Automobile League Antique Car Club.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores (Costello) Worcester, of Dublin; his sons: Jere Worcester of Gahanna, Ohio; and Matthew Worcester of Dublin; his stepson, Christopher Hogan, of South Carolina; a large extended family and many friends.
Honoring Mike’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be private.
To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Mike’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.